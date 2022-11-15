Trump is losing his grip on the Republican Party – ‘His star has faded’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said in FNC’s “Special Report” on Monday that former President Donald Trump was losing influence in the Republican Party.

Asked about Trump’s loss of grip on the GOP, Hume said, “Well, I’ve thought for some time — and there are polls on this that reflect that — that if he maintains real influence in the within the Republican Party, there’s no two ways about it, but it’s started to fade. It’s started to fade, really, I think, after his post-election antics in 2020, that a large number of people with him may have hitherto begun to drift away from him.

He continued: “He never really did anything to change that. He kept insisting that the election was stolen from him, that he should be the real president, and so on. What if you look at these election results, the candidates who would toe that line — who agreed with him on that — didn’t fare particularly well.

Hume added: “I think in terms of opinion and influence his star has faded. That’s not to say he’s not an important factor and that overtaking him for Republicans looking ahead to 2024 might be ugly. It could be bloody. It could be painful. It could cause enough Republicans who were for Trump to, you know, walk away, be unhappy in 2024. So that’s the hardest job they have is trying to get around Trump.

