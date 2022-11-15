Trump legal team reignites litigation on Twitter: ‘Crazy ideas sometimes turn out to be true’

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team reignited its First Amendment lawsuit Monday against Twitter’s censorship practices, protesting the social media platform now owned by Elon Musk.

Mr. Musk is not named in the 96-page brief filed Monday, but Hunter Biden and Galileo Galilei make appearances.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump said government officials relied on social media platforms to engage in point-of-view discrimination on topics including the leak of COVID-19 from a Chinese lab, the veracity of the 2020 election, the effectiveness of COVID vaccines and the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. .

“Most people used to think these were crazy ideas; many still do,” Mr. Trump’s lawyers wrote. “But crazy ideas sometimes turn out to be true.”

Legal filing with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals compares social media platforms censoring users to the conviction of astronomer Galileo Galilei nearly 400 years ago for believing the Earth was not at the center of the universe.

“The earth revolves around the sun, and it was Hunter Biden, not Russian disinformation agents, who dropped off a laptop filled with incriminating evidence at a Delaware repair shop,” the legal filing said.

“Galileo spent his last days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas, and thousands of dissidents today are arrested or killed by despotic governments bent on suppressing ideas they disapprove of. But that’s not the American way,” Trump’s lawyers argued.

The new call comes after a previous failure and on the eve of Mr Trump’s expected return to the presidential campaign trail.

A federal judge dropped Mr. Trump’s earlier lawsuit against Twitter in May 2022 and Mr. Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday.

Twitter banned Mr Trump after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol last year and he remained banned from the platform amid Mr Musk’s takeover – although the new owner from Twitter has signaled that this may change.

Earlier this month, Mr. Musk said on Twitter that the social media platform would not restore access for those who break the rules until the company came up with a new process that would take “at least a few more weeks” to develop.

Mr. Musk spoke out against permanently banning users, including Mr. Trump, at a Financial Times event in May and said he thought temporary restrictions on users were a better idea.

Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump are competitors in the social media business and have engaged in a war of words over the future of US politics.

Mr. Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, is a microblogging alternative to Twitter and the former president called Mr. Musk a “bull————artist” on stage at a rally in Alaska in July.

Mr Musk said on Twitter in July that it was time for Mr Trump to quit politics in response to a video of the former president’s remarks about him.

Twitter’s new owner has sided with Republican politicians in recent elections, including urging independent voters to back GOP congressional candidates in this month’s midterm elections.