Trust Wallet Releases Long-awaited Browser Extension Wallet For Desktop

Trust Wallet, the market leader in self-custodial and multi-chain wallets, has released a new browser extension wallet. All EVM chains and Solana are supported, and it works with popular web browsers like Chrome, Brave, and Opera.

Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet is a leading crypto mobile wallet in the world, with over 60 million downloads and over 10 million monthly active users. The browser extension is designed to work in tandem with the mobile wallet. Trust Wallet, in both its desktop and mobile versions, provides improved web3 accessibility and a more unified wallet experience across platforms.

Over 8 million tokens from every EVM chain and Solana may be safely stored, sent, and received with the Trust Wallet browser extension. Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche are all supported, and users may request support for more EVM chains. The addition of other non-EVMs is expected to be announced in the following months.

Trust Wallet Extension further enhances the extension wallet’s support for several blockchains. With network auto-detection, dApp users don’t have to worry about manually adding networks to their setup. Since there is no longer any need to manually add tokens, asset tracking is enhanced, and there are enough tokens to go around (up to 8 million). The browser extension offers an enhanced dApp experience for users to efficiently find items outside of centralized exchanges (CEXs), such as Web3 games, metaverse, DeFi, tokens not available on CEX, and more, by combining all these advantages.

Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen said:

“Our users’ number 1 request is the Browser extension and they want one with the same good user experience as the Trust Wallet mobile app and the multi-chain coverage. We build for users to empower them whichever device they prefer, to continue to access the exciting dApps on different chains. This is our initial step, and we will listen to users and developers’ feedback to improve.”

The Trust Wallet browser extension will soon have the same functionality as the mobile app, including support for multiple wallets, NFTs, fiat on-ramp providers, and non-EVM blockchain integrations. But there are special features, like support for hardware wallets that will debut on the extension first.