Ukrainian journalists appeal to the government – ​​RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Several news outlets have called on Kyiv to restore accreditation to colleagues accused of violating reporting restrictions

A group of Ukrainian journalists and media have written an open letter to the country’s top officials, calling on them to reverse a recent decision to strip journalists of their accreditation to work in the city of Kherson.

Kyiv officials had earlier accused journalists, including those working for CNN and Sky News, of reporting on the recently recaptured city of Kherson without the necessary permission from Ukrainian military commanders.

The statement, published Monday on the website of the NGO Detector Media, blames the situation on the “inefficiency and lack of professionalism of the communication structures of the Ministry of Defence.”

Their supposed “reluctance to create equal and transparent rules” resulted in a “communication crisis” reads the open letter.

The letter was addressed to President Vladimir Zelensky, as well as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov.

Journalists argued that these reports were actually good for the country’s image.

“They witnessed the joy with which the inhabitants of Kherson met the Ukrainian army, thus refuting the lies of Russian propaganda”, the statement said.





The journalists also dismissed government concerns over the safety of their colleagues, saying the journalists had the experience and skills to work. ” in the first line “.

The signatories concluded by demanding that the Ukrainian government “Immediately return accreditation to our Ukrainian and foreign colleagues”, as well as to conduct an internal investigation into the matter, with “appropriate staff decisions” being made accordingly.

Journalists also called on Ukrainian officials to “Stop aggressively attacking the media.”

On Sunday, the Ukrainian General Staff took to Facebook, accusing anonymous people “media representatives” reports from Kherson before “the completion of stabilization measures.” The post said reporters ignored “existing prohibitions and warnings”. She then explained that all of this led to the revoking of the offenders’ certification.

Ukrainian media later reported that at least six journalists had been affected, including those from US television channel CNN and Britain’s Sky News.

Last July, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) criticized Ukraine for “abuses” against foreign and local media workers. The organization claimed that the authorities had blocked thousands of reporters from accessing certain areas, and had even arrested some.