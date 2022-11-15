US goal is to destroy Russia – security chief – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

The United States wants to weaken and destroy Russia and uses Ukraine as a “ram” to achieve this goal, warned the secretary of the Russian National Security Council.

As Washington declares Russia “a source of instability”it also promotes “anti-Russian alliances, building up military strength, deploying NATO forces on our border”, Nikolay Patrushev said Tuesday at a government meeting.

“The puppet regime in kyiv, which took power by a coup backed by [the US and its closest allies]is used as a battering ram against Russia,” Patrushev added, quoted by the TASS news agency. “The goal of the United States is to weaken, disunite, and ultimately destroy our nation.”

The official said nothing would back down from Washington to achieve his goal “selfish goals” aim for world supremacy and push the world “towards a world war” by policies that pit other nations against each other.

Patrushev made the remarks at a meeting on Russian internal security, which he chaired in the city of Bryansk. He called for the correction of possible security breaches at strategic sites and said Ukrainian saboteurs posed a growing threat to Russia and its people.

“Attempts to infiltrate Russian territory by members of radical and extremist structures, seeking to carry out sabotage activities and terrorist attacks, have increased significantly,” he stated. Transportation and energy sites are of particular interest to potential plotters, he said.

Patrushev added that Russian law enforcement has thwarted 28 terrorism-related crimes this year, including nine attempted acts of sabotage.