US seeks 15 years in prison for Elizabeth Holmes for Theranos fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to defrauded investors in the blood-testing startup, U.S. prosecutors recommended Friday night.

The Justice Department’s recommendation, made in a court filing, came as Holmes prepares for sentencing next week.

“Given the scale of Holmes’ fraud … the sentence of 180 months imprisonment would reflect the seriousness of the offences, provide a just sentence for the offenses and deter Holmes and others,” the authorities said. prosecutors.

Holmes previously urged U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, Calif., not to send him to jail.

A jury convicted the 38-year-old on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in January. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Any sentence would likely be served concurrently.

Prosecutors said she lied to investors from 2010 to 2015 by promising Theranos Inc’s technology could perform numerous tests on a drop of blood from a finger prick.

Holmes had pleaded not guilty to charges of lying about Theranos, including that its technology could detect diseases with a few drops of blood, and said the company’s lab managers were in charge of testing quality. .

On Monday, Davila denied his requests for a new trial, including over a claim that a key prosecution witness visited him at his home and made statements that undermined his testimony.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 when he was 19 years old. The company was once valued at $9 billion, and Forbes magazine estimated Holmes’ net worth at $4.5 billion in 2015.

Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, from 2015, suggesting its devices were faulty and inaccurate.

