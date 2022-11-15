Vikings sign veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy to practice squad

The Vikings on Monday signed veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad.

O’Shaughnessy takes the place of tight end Jacob Hollister, who was plucked last week off Minnesota’s practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders. O’Shaughnessy, an eight-year veteran, has played in 80 NFL games, starting 40, and has had 112 catches for 1,108 yards for Kansas City and Jacksonville. He was released by Chicago just before the start of the season.

The Vikings now have tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt on the active roster, Ben Ellefson on injured reserve and O’Shaughnessy and rookie Nick Muse on the practice squad. Ellefson could be activated for Sunday’s game against Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.