Watch: Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘Shami Ko Utha Ke Le Aye’ comment goes viral after India Pacer’s ‘Karma’ tweet

Two of the best pacers of their era, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Shami, were embroiled in a minor altercation on Twitter following Pakistan’s loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup Final. shared a ‘heartbroken’ emoji after the match ended in defeat to Pakistan, Shami reacted with a ‘Karma’ tweet. Akhtar also responded to the Indian pacer, sharing a tweet from Harsha Bhogle while calling it “sensitive”. The duel between the two on social media has left many fans wondering what really happened between the two. As the search for reason continues, a video where Akhtar criticized Shami has gone viral.

Following the elimination of the Indian team from the T20 World Cup, Akhtar shared a long video, highlighting what went wrong for Rohit Sharma’s men in the tournament. In the video, the Rawalpindi Express even said that Shami shouldn’t have been part of the team’s campaign in Australia.

“India ko apni captaincy dekhni hogi. Management must take responsibility. Confusing main selection of bowling department ke saath ‘Shami ko uthake le aaye’ achanak hi. Ache fast bowler hai but banta nahi tha. (India must consider his captaincy. The management must also take the blame. There have been some confusing selection calls in the bowling unit. Shami was brought into the team all of a sudden. Although he is a good bowler, but he didn’t fit into the team),” Akhtar said in that video.

For context, here’s what shoaib akhtar said about shami in his video.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/PRadlUg9ee — Killer (@Cricnerd36) November 13, 2022

The Indian team performed very well in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, winning 4 out of 5 games to qualify for the semi-finals as the leaders of Group 2. In the semi-finals, however, they had been largely beaten by England.

As for Shami, he had a mixed tournament with the ball, picking up 6 wickets in 6 matches. While doing quite well in the group matches, Shami was put aside by the English batters in the semi-finals, conceding 39 runs without picking a single wicket.