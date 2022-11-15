What is the “Global Shield” climate fund launched at COP27 and who will benefit from it?

As the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) entered its second week on Monday (14 November) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, members of the Group of Seven (G7) announced an initiative to make funds available to countries low income and vulnerable affected by climate disasters.

The plan, dubbed “Global Shield”, is coordinated by the German G7 President and aims to provide rapid insurance and disaster protection funding in the event of floods, droughts and other climatic calamities in countries. vulnerable to the climate.

It is developed in collaboration with the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) group of 58 climate-vulnerable economies. Research released by the V20 bloc this year estimates countries have lost some $525 billion to climate impacts since 2000, reports AlJazeera.

Notably, it was the first time that a special fund for loss and damage was on the agenda of the United Nations climate conference.

Who will pay for this “Global Shield” fund and who will benefit from it? Why did some question the plan? Let’s find out.

Who will pay the fund?

Germany has announced it is paying 170 million euros ($172 million) for the insurance plan.

According The NationalGerman Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, that climatic disasters have a particularly devastating impact on the poor, who often “do not have the means to protect themselves and their homes, fields or businesses against extreme weather conditions and may lose all their possessions in the event of a disaster.

She assured that this fund is not a “tactic” to dodge calls for a funding mechanism dedicated to loss and damage. “The Global Shield is not the one and only solution for loss and damage, certainly not,” Schulze said, as quoted by The National.

However, she added that “those most affected by climate impacts need practical action now.”

France will initially pay $20 million and its total commitment would be $60 million over three years. Canada and Denmark will contribute $7 million and $4.7 million, respectively, it was announced. The National.

In committing 10 million euros, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin told leaders at the COP27 conclave that “events that were once exceptional are now happening with increased frequency and ferocity”.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, also expressed support for the plan.

Which nations would benefit from the funding?

According to the statement issued by Germany on Monday, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Ghana, Fiji, the Philippines and Senegal will initially benefit from the Global Shield packages – which would be developed in the coming months.

The announcement came after some countries witnessed catastrophic weather-related disasters this year, such as floods in Pakistan that killed at least 1,700 people and affected more than 33 million.

David Ryfisch of the Bonn-based environmental NGO Germanwatch said Deutsche Welle (DW) that ‘Global Shield’ is a “genuine attempt to really move the needle on finance”.

He said insurance is a key part of the plan, but there is also a natural disaster clause which “will step in to suspend a country’s climate loans in certain circumstances”.

Calling it an “innovative effort”, Ghana’s finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta,

who chairs the V20 group, welcomed the initiative, saying it would help protect communities when lives and livelihoods are lost, reports The National.

“It was never about who pays for loss and damage because we pay them,” Ofori-Atta said.

“Our economies pay it in lost growth prospects, our businesses pay it in business interruption and our communities pay it in lost lives and livelihoods,” he said, according to DW.

Why is it questioned?

Critics argue that mere insurance is not enough.

Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network, said DW, “The insurance product will not be feasible. If I have a car accident every other day, I will be blacklisted by the company”.

Singh also said the details of how the plan will work are “very vague and very opaque” so far.

He also argued for a “clear” loss and damage funding mechanism. “Insurance does not cover slow-onset events that cause severe damage like sea level rise or desertification,” Singh explained.

“In response to climate disasters, the role of insurance is very, very limited. Insurance is a big part of those discussions,” Singh told DW.

He further stated that he was “not against” insurance, but that it was being touted as a “quick fix”.

Civil society groups and aid agencies have also warned that the initiative should not be used to divert attention from making “big polluters pay for the losses and damages they have caused with their greenhouse gases”, reports Associated Press.

According The NationalTeresa Anderson of ActionAid International said that although the “Global Shield” initiative shows that the global community realizes the need to act on loss and damage, it was a “distraction” from discussions about a “funding mechanism specific for climatic damage”.

“Everyone knows that insurance companies, by their very nature, are either reluctant to provide coverage or reluctant to pay,” she said, adding “but when it comes to losses and damage, it’s a matter of life and death”.

With contributions from agencies

