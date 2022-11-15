What You Need to Know About Buying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets

Gigs

Swift is due to appear at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20 and 21. Taylor Swift poses for photographers as she arrives at the 2022 European MTV Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Eras Tour begin on Tuesday. Are you ready for this?”

The national stadium tour will take place at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20 and 21. But for Swifties, scoring tickets is more like “The Great War.”

The contest started on Monday, with Ticketmaster sporadically sending out Verified Fan presale codes throughout the day. The program randomly selects users (“The Lucky Ones”, if you will) to gain early access to tickets, battling scalpers. Registration for the program closed on November 9.

Verified fans will get their chance to be seated Tuesday at 10 a.m., with an additional pre-sale for Capital One credit card customers at 2 p.m. But for fans who weren’t selected, “You Need to Calm Down”: General on-sale follows, starting Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Buying tickets is a stressful process that the Swifties know “all too well”. Swift’s first tour since 2018 is likely to create high demand, long Ticketmaster queues and “dynamically priced” tickets, a system that inflates the cost of a ticket in real time based on demand: “That’s why we can’t have nice things.”

The Eras Tour currently consists of 35 stages at stadiums across the country. As for the tour setlist, Swift has teased “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)”, with a poster featuring photos from his 2006 debut through his latest releases.

Swift has released four original albums (and two re-recordings) since her Reputation Stadium tour in 2018, which also made three stops at Gillette. His latest concert experience, 2020’s Lover Fest East, was also scheduled to stop at the stadium before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation.

The Eras Tour follows the release of Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights.” The pop album cemented Swift as the first artist in history to claim all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single image. It also had the biggest streaming week of the year so far, with over 357 million official streams – the biggest ever for an album by a female artist.