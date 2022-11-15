White House Appoints Gruenberg as FDIC Chairman

Travis Hill, named vice chairman, worked as a senior adviser to former FDIC chairwoman Jelena McWilliams and was previously senior Republican staff counsel for the Senate Banking Committee. Jonathan McKernan, tipped to be director, is a senior counsel at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, currently in detail with the GOP staff of the Senate Banking Committee, and has worked at the Treasury Department and for former Sen. Bob Corker (R- Tenn.) .

The decision to nominate two Republicans, including a vice president, surprised agency watchers because it would have effectively transferred control of the agency from Gruenberg to the panel’s Republican vice president once he was confirmed. .

The White House at the time quickly declared that the president intended to appoint someone to serve as president.

Gruenberg is serving a term that expired nearly four years ago. He can continue to serve in this role indefinitely. The other two seats are held by Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu and Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rohit Chopra, both Biden appointees.