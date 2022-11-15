Why Jenna Dewan isn’t ruling out a courthouse wedding to Steve Kazee

Jenna’s wedding update comes two years after she and Steve announced their engagement.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you,” she shared on Instagram in February 2020, alongside a photo showing off her diamond ring. “My heart belongs to you.”

Steve added his own heartfelt post on social media, writing, “When you wake up in the morning I’ll kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake up in the morning I’ll kiss your eyes and say it’s you I’ve loved all these years.”

From the looks in Jenna’s latest red carpet wardrobe at the Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles, it’s clear she’s in the nuptial mood. For the star-studded fundraiser, she stunned in a white Monique Lhuillier dress adorned with shimmering pearls, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

According to Jenna, her effortlessly stylish ensemble also paid tribute to the charity, which helps families and children in need.

“I took the theme seriously,” she said, noting that she was honored that night. “I’m a Baby2Baby angel…Obviously they’re an amazing charity. However, I see firsthand how they talk. Whether it’s formula shortages, diapers, disasters, they’re in First line.”

