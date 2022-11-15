Why Mark Zuckerberg Can Lay Off 11,000 Workers But Meta Shareholders Can’t Dump Him

Since Mark Zuckerberg changed the company’s name to Meta a year ago, its stock price has fallen more than 70% from $345 to $101. PA

“I want to take responsibility for those decisions and how we got here,” tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 employees he laid off this week.

But does he really?

The layoff of around 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, matches Zuckerberg’s ambitions for a “metaverse” tank.

The company’s net profit in the third quarter of 2022 (July to September) was $4.4 billion, less than half of the $9.2 billion it made in the same period in 2021.

This is due to a 5% drop in total revenue and a 20% increase in costs, as the creator of Facebook has invested in his idea of ​​”an Internet incarnate – where, instead of just watching content, there you are” and prepared for a post-COVID boom that never came.

Since changing the company’s name to Meta a year ago, its stock price has fallen more than 70% from $345 to $101.

Selling is really all most shareholders can do. They are powerless to wield any real influence over Zuckerberg, the company’s chairman and CEO.

If this had happened to a typical publicly traded company, the CEO would have come under heavy pressure from shareholders. But Zuckerberg, who owns about 13.6% of Meta’s shares, is rooted because of what’s called a two-class share structure.

When the company listed on the NASDAQ tech stock index in 2012, most investors were able to buy “class A” shares, with each share worth one vote at the company’s general meetings.

A few investors received Class B shares, which are unlisted and worth ten votes each.

As of January 2022, there were approximately 2.3 billion Class A shares in Meta and 412.86 million Class B shares. Although Class B shares represent only 15% of the total stock, they represent 64% of the votes. This means that Zuckerberg alone controls more than 57% of the votes – which means the only way to remove him from his position as chief executive is to vote himself.

A trend in technology stocks

Meta isn’t the only US company to own dual-class stocks. Last year, nearly half of technology companies, and almost a quarter of all companies, that went public (listed on the stock market) issued dual-class shares.

This is despite considerable evidence of the problems that dual-class actions cause – as Meta’s trajectory shows.

Protection from customary liability to shareholders leads to self-interested, complacent and lazy management. Companies with two-class structures invest less efficiently and make poorer buyout decisions, but pay their managers more.

Investors cannot dismiss Zuckerberg. Their only real option is to sell their shares. Yet despite the 70% drop in stock value, Meta’s approach has yet to change.

It’s a cautionary tale that should alert investors to the risks of investing in such ventures – and underscore to policymakers and regulators the danger of allowing two-class structures.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

