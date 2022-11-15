Why the GOP’s Popular Vote Advantage Didn’t Translate to More House Seats

Comment this story Comment

For many years, the way our country elects its leaders has been a very Republican-friendly framework. Not only did they win the presidential elections in 2000 and 2016 despite getting fewer votes, but they also occupied the House in 1996 and 2012 despite getting fewer votes. Republicans have consistently won more House seats than their popular vote share would suggest — thanks in large part to their superior control of redistricting.

The 2022 elections, however, appear to be bucking this trend.

Republicans look set to win the narrowest of House majorities – around 220-215 or 219-216 – despite winning the majority of votes nationwide and trailing Democrats by around 4 points. percentage.

If they ultimately win by about four points, that would mean Republicans have improved their margin from the 2020 election by about seven points, but they’ve only been able to add about 2% of the seats, as the report says. Cook’s policy. Notes by Dave Wasserman.

This has understandably led to hiccups and head-scratching among Republicans wondering how they’re struggling to win the House despite this swing. But it’s worth putting in context.

The first thing to note is that we have incomplete results. The Cook Political Report’s national popular vote tracker currently shows Republicans won 51.7% of the House vote to Democrats 46.8% – a gap of more than five points. It’s safe to assume that Republicans will win the popular vote by at least a few points, but that margin will narrow as we get more results from blue-leaning states in the west, especially California.

The second point is that the popular vote can be misleading. This is especially the case in the battle for the Senate, but it is also true for the House.

The reason: Some ridings don’t field two candidates from major parties, and as a result, these races skew the overall numbers. Indeed, having no opponent in a major party usually means that the candidate has a much larger margin than they otherwise would.

In the 2022 election, there were significantly more uncontested districts held by Republicans (14) than by Democrats (3). And there were 10 other districts in which the GOP had no major party opponents, compared to just three for the Democrats.

Thanks to California’s two-primary system, there are also six other precincts in which the Democrats have the votes to themselves, as the two runners-up are both Democrats.

So, effectively, there are more than 20 districts in which the GOP can boost the score, compared to a dozen for the Democrats. They would be able to up the score less in races with third-party candidates also on the ballot, but that still skews the numbers in favor of the GOP, to some extent. (Note: Two GOP-held uncontested districts are in states that don’t count votes in uncontested races, diminishing the GOP’s advantage on this metric somewhat.)

Excluding these constituencies from the popular vote altogether would also be misleading, given that they strongly favor the party fielding a candidate. But it’s safe to assume the GOP wouldn’t lead as much if every district had a Democrat against a Republican.

Yet even taking this into account, the 2022 election is unusual. Indeed, it appears this will be only the second election since 1994 in which Democrats win a higher percentage of seats than the popular two-party vote.

If the Democrats lose the popular vote by about four points and win 215 seats, they will have won 48% of the bipartisan vote and 49.4% of the seats, a gap of 1.4 percentage points in their favour. Here’s how it would compare historically:

The only other time since 1994 was in 2008, when Democrats turned 55.5% of the popular two-party vote into 59% of the seats, a 3.6 point gap in their favour. And it’s no coincidence that the election has provided the largest majority in the House for each side since the early 1990s; huge popular vote wins tend to lead to even bigger majorities, as the winning side sweeps the vast majority of competitive races.

Besides this election, however, Republicans have won a disproportionate number of House seats in every other election over the past 28 years. The gap was particularly pronounced in 2012, 2014 and 2016, thanks to the GOP’s successful gerrymandering after the 2010 census.

But Republicans once again exercised greater control over redistricting after the 2020 census (which likely gave them a majority). So why didn’t it happen again?

There are probably several answers.

The first is that it could be a statistical fluke — only Democrats are doing better than you might expect in the most competitive races. Another possibility: lackluster GOP candidates in a number of important races, which could have prevented the party from making gains more commensurate with their overall advantage in the popular vote (i.e. reducing a likely gain of about 20 seats to a less than ten). That would be consistent with what happened in the Senate, where Republicans left winnable races (and in this chamber, the majority) on the table by fielding flawed candidates.

But it’s also worth pointing out that the gap between the votes Democrats get and the seats they’ll control isn’t entirely out of step with the historical norm. Even in the “Republican Revolution” of 1994, Democrats won more seats than their popular vote share suggested. And if you go back further than 1994, the results of this election are very much in line with what we expect from such a popular vote.

Either way, it shows how election results can test our track records. In recent years, the conventional wisdom has been that even a small GOP advantage on the generic ballot suggests it is in line for significant gains. And many recent stories confirm this.