Wild prospect Adam Beckman could be next young player to make impact

Adam Beckman got selected by the Wild in the same draft as Matt Boldy in 2019. He was a part of the organization a full year before Marco Rossi arrived.

Yet as Boldy and Rossi made the NHL roster out of training camp, Beckman, now 21, was sent down to the American Hockey League to continue his development.

Has it been tough for Beckman not to compare himself to Boldy and Rossi this season?

“It’s easy to get caught up in that,” Beckman admitted last week in Anaheim before making his season debut against the Ducks. “You try not to because it doesn’t get you anywhere. Just worry about yourself and continue to try and get better.”

That mindset helped Beckman, a left winger, land back in the NHL for the Wild’s recent three-game West Coast road trip. He played well when thrust into the lineup and has now played in back-to-back-to-back games. It’s unclear if Beckman will be in the lineup Tuesday night in Nashville when the Wild play the Predators.

Asked about Beckman last week, coach Dean Evason noted that he has improved in every facet of his game.

“We saw a very mature hockey player,” Evason said. “Someone that wasn’t just an offensive shooter.”

That was the biggest knock on Beckman after he turned pro. Though he brought a scoring touch to the lineup, he got bumped off pucks too easily, and struggled to win his board battles with regularity. He focused on that in the minors last season and now has some grit to his game.

All the while, Beckman has continued to work on his offensive game, too, so he can be a threat every time he touches the puck.

“If I put myself in the right position, I’d like to think there’s a good chance something good is going to happen,” he said. “Just try to work hard and create ice and create space for myself.”

Aside from his tireless work ethic, Beckman brings a sense of youthful exuberance to the Wild locker room.

“He loves to come to the rink,” teammate Marcus Foligno said. “He’s an exciting kid. It’s awesome to see. He brings a lot of energy.”

As Foligno continued to heap praise, Beckman walked by, prompting some friendly ribbing from the veteran.

“He talks a lot,” Foligno said with a laugh. “Sometimes too much. Just an awesome guy, and works his butt off. He knows his role. He wants to score. He wants to help us win. It’s great when we get guys like that coming up that want to win and want to put the team first.”

That’s exactly what Beckman plans to do no matter if he’s up in the NHL or down in the AHL.

“I was happy with how I’ve kind of learned a lot about my game and what I need to do,” Beckman said. “There’s always more to give and more to learn. I think for me it’s about learning from that and trying to get better each day. Just continue to work hard and bring my best.”