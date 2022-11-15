Winter weather advisories issued for Chicago area ahead of impending snowfall – NBC Chicago

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Chicago area as sleet is expected to rumble morning commutes across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, most northeastern Illinois counties will be on the advisory beginning Tuesday morning, with up to five inches of snow possible in some locations by Wednesday.

The bulk of the storm will likely affect McHenry, Lake and DuPage counties, as well as northern and central Cook counties. There, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected throughout this period, with sleet accumulations possible on area roads. Between 2 and 5 inches of snow could fall in parts of the region, according to forecast models.

West of this area, a winter weather advisory will go into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m. in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and southern Cook counties. This will continue until midnight, with accumulations of 1-3 inches possible.

Finally, LaSalle, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties will be subject to a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to noon Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing on Tuesday, creating slush conditions that could cause travel issues during the morning commute. Snowfall totals are expected to be higher in areas closer to town, but areas closer to Lake Michigan likely won’t see as much snow due to warmer air blowing off the lake.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to continue to affect the region at least until Wednesday, although it will come in spurts, according to forecast models.

In northwest Indiana, a lake-effect snow system could potentially accelerate by Wednesday, dumping six inches or more of snow in places like LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, according to the National Weather Service.