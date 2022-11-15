Woman’s 911 call for pink barbecue has experts who defend smoked meat

Comment this story Comment

The meat was pink – no one disputes that. The dispute between a customer and the co-owners of a famous barbecue restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, arose this month over whether that pink coloring meant the pulled pork was undercooked. The co-owners insisted they cooked the pork shoulder extensively, cooking it “over low, slow heat” in a smoker for 12 hours at around 250 degrees. The woman disagreed, and when she couldn’t convince the co-owners to cook more or pay her back, she sought redress elsewhere.

“I had ordered food there and the barbecue was pink,” she told the dispatcher, according to audio of the 911 call obtained by The Washington Post.

The dispatcher sent an agent to the restaurant to take care of the matter.

In the weeks following the Raleigh police’s work on the Pink Meat case, Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque defended its pulled pork, even marketing itself as the home of the “infamous Pink BBQ” and creating “PinkBBQ” merchandise. . Others agree that customers shouldn’t be put off by a pink-colored barbecue — what aficionados call the “smoke ring” — even though it can sometimes alarm the uninitiated.

Dana Hanson, an associate professor at North Carolina State University and an expert in meat science, said myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to the muscles of nearly all mammals, is origin of what happened at Clyde Cooper. In the kitchen without a barbecue, the heat “denatures” the myoglobin in the fresh meat, turning it from red to pink, then brown in a hockey puck.

“It’s the same principle when you order a steak at different degrees of doneness, from rare to medium-rare to well done,” Hanson said. “It’s the myoglobin pigment that undergoes this normal denaturation during cooking.”

But barbecue can mess with direct meat processing along this color scale, Hanson added. Barbecues often smoke their meats, usually by burning wood containing thousands of chemicals. One of them, nitric oxide, binds to myoglobin in the presence of heat to lock in the red or pink color no matter how long the meat is cooked.

Once upon a time, this “smoke ring” was a “badge of honor” for barbeques and a cue for discerning diners, Hanson said.

“It’s the visual cue to know that this product is a real barbecue and that it has been exposed to smoke,” he added. “There was a time when it was a measure of quality.”

Safe to say, the Clyde Cooper customer who tried to flip his grilled pork lunch didn’t mean it.

Ashley Jessup, co-owner and manager of the downtown Raleigh establishment, said the woman ordered, paid for and received a plate of grilled pork shoulder near the end of the lunch rush on November 1. About 10 minutes later, she returned to the register, telling Jessup’s mother and co-owner, Debbie Holt, that her meat was undercooked.

Holt looked at the plate.

“She giggled a bit, and she said, ‘Honey, that’s because it’s smoked. It’s smoked pork, and it turns pink every time it cooks,’” Jessup said.

Undeterred, the woman insisted the meat had not been cooked enough, even as other customers chimed in, supporting Holt. Jessup, who worked on the restaurant’s catering orders, stepped in, allowing her mother to serve other customers. Jessup said she Googled images of “smoked barbecue” on her phone in a futile effort to convince the woman that the pink coloring was a byproduct of the smoking process. Because of this, the meat would remain pink no matter how long it was cooked.

The woman came out. Although they refused her a refund, as a consolation, Jessup and Holt sent a waiter to give the woman some chicken she had requested. They thought the matter was settled.

About 10 minutes later, Jessup saw an officer pull over and became concerned about the chaos that had brought him to his doorstep. After getting out of his cruiser, he spoke with the client of the “pink barbecue”.

“Wait, that’s not possible,” she remembers thinking.

When the officer asked Jessup what happened, she gave him the short version. He didn’t say much in response, Jessup said, adding that he had been inside the restaurant for less than a minute. Then “he walked out – he kind of has a little smirk on his face.”

The officer spoke with the dissatisfied customer for a few more minutes, got into his patrol car and drove off. The client left too and Jessup thought that was the end of it.

But a few hours later, the woman left a Google review for the restaurant. One out of five stars. “The worst customer service I have ever had in my life. The barbecue was very pink and had a lot of grease in it.

Jessup took to Clyde Cooper’s Facebook page to defend her restaurant. The customer’s review has since been removed, but the woman told WRAL she has no regrets calling the police and is considering taking legal action against Clyde Cooper’s.

For now, Jessup and his customers are embracing the “pink barbecue” fame. Customers leave gifts there: pink flowers, a bottle of Pepto Bismol and a pink pig soft toy. Almost all of Clyde Cooper’s social media posts contain the hashtag #pinkbbq.