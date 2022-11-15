Yung Miami And Keyshia K’aoir Slammed For Their Sl-tty Outfits At Takeoff’s Funeral

Yung Miami And Keyshia K’aoir Slammed For Their Sl-tty Outfits At Takeoff’s Funeral
You don’t have to be a prophet to know that despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Takeoff’s demise, there will be sh-tty behaviors from most people attending the funeral and they did not disappoint y’all. Both black Twitter and Instagram users are presently dragging Yung Miami and Gucci Mane‘s wife Keyshia K’aoir for showing up at… Read More »Yung Miami And Keyshia K’aoir Slammed For Their Sl-tty Outfits At Takeoff’s Funeral

The post Yung Miami And Keyshia K’aoir Slammed For Their Sl-tty Outfits At Takeoff’s Funeral appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

