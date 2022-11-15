Pin 0 Shares

This is a clear sign for Diddy to start dating people remotely close to his age and leave people younger than his kids. Yung Miami broke up with 53-years-old rapper Diddy after he reduced her allowance from a whooping $500K to $200K. Diddy is an old man with 6 kids and his eldest child is… Read More »Yung Miami Breaks Up With Diddy For Reducing Her Monthly Allowance From $500K To Just $200K

