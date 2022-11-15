Yung Miami Responds To Critics Of Her Outfit To Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Of Her Outfit To Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Yung Miami is being dragged on Twitter for taking Takeoff’s funeral for a party, dressing inappropriately, and posing weirdly for pictures on Instagram. The 28-year-old sees nothing wrong with her outfit or how she chose to pose for pictures after attending a funeral of a man that got murdered. So, she has a message for… Read More »Yung Miami Responds To Critics Of Her Outfit To Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral

The post Yung Miami Responds To Critics Of Her Outfit To Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleOrioles’ Adley Rutschman finishes as AL Rookie of the Year runner-up to Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR