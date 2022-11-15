Pin 0 Shares

Yung Miami is being dragged on Twitter for taking Takeoff’s funeral for a party, dressing inappropriately, and posing weirdly for pictures on Instagram. The 28-year-old sees nothing wrong with her outfit or how she chose to pose for pictures after attending a funeral of a man that got murdered. So, she has a message for… Read More »Yung Miami Responds To Critics Of Her Outfit To Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral

The post Yung Miami Responds To Critics Of Her Outfit To Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.