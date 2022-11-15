Yusuf Shah, the 11-year-old British boy, who has an IQ higher than Albert Einstein

Genius personalities like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking are synonymous with great intelligence.

Joining the club is an 11-year-old boy from the UK named Yusuf Shah who is said to have surpassed Einstein and Hawking in intelligence quotient (IQ). He scored 162 points on the IQ test, two points higher than Einstein and Hawking.

Local media suggest that Shah took the MENSA IQ test on a whim after being called “intelligent” by his friends.

“Everyone at school thinks I’m really smart, and I always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of people taking the test,” Yusuf said. Yorkshire Evening Post.

Let’s take a closer look at the story of the prodigy.

About Yusuf Shah

Yusuf Shah had shown signs of brilliance from an early age.

A resident of Moortown, Leeds in West Yorkshire, England, Shah has been a bit of a math whiz from an early age. When he was in the third standard, his parents discovered that he had a knack for squaring numbers.

His father, Irfan Shah, said: “He just has this natural flair for math, and I guess that’s when we kind of realised. Even his school teachers, every time we get report cards, they’re amazing, they say, ‘We don’t have anything to teach.’

Yusuf is currently a sixth year pupil at Wigton Moor Primary School.

As a kindergarten student, his parents noticed that Yusuf learned the alphabet faster than his peers. His dad said: “Even in kindergarten, we just noticed he was doing the alphabet and things faster than the other kids, but you just thought some kids might pick up the ABCs a little faster.”

The 11-year-old boy is also known for his speed at solving puzzles like the Rubik’s Cube without seeking outside help.

His parents claim that Yusuf was, on several occasions, invited to study mathematics with classes higher than his. However, “for his (Yusuf’s) social development” they want him to study among peers in his own age group.

According to a report by New York Post, in 2019, when he was just seven years old, Yusuf discovered a mathematical phenomenon called “Yusuf’s square rule”. His father, Irfan, had then contacted a professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge who attested to the phenomenon.

His passion for mathematics is so strong that Yusuf decided to make it his profession. In the future, he plans to study the subject at Cambridge or Oxford University.

About Yusuf’s feat

Yusuf’s achievement was celebrated by the Shah family with a meal at Nando’s.

Preparing for the IQ test was nothing out of the ordinary compared to what Yusuf was already studying for. Looking at the high schools where Yusuf could apply and when Yusuf took the high school admission tests, that’s when he and his parents realized that verbal and non-verbal reasoning were also part of the test. of IQ.

His father said: “It’s a tough test to prepare for. We just did what we were already doing – nothing specific for the IQ test.

Meanwhile, Yusuf’s mother, Sana, said: “I was so proud. He is the first person to take the MENSA test in the family. In fact, I was a little worried too – he always went to a room full of children to take tests. We thought he might be intimidated by adults [at the centre]. But he did it brilliantly. »

An ecstatic Yusuf said, “It’s special to have a certificate for me and about me. I never thought I would be on the news either.

Scoring 160, higher than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking (160), Yusuf scored in the top 1% of everyone who took the test.

His younger brother Khalid now aspires to follow in his brother’s footsteps and hopes to take the MENSA test once he is older.

How is IQ tested?

In 1905, psychologist Alfred Binet noticed changes in the education system that prompted him to create an intelligence quotient test.

According to a report by Study, Binet’s goal was to assess students who could not keep up with their peers in terms of cognitive ability. He believed that such a test would help to understand which group of students could access general education and which needed more educational support to succeed.

A person’s IQ determines their ability to reason and think in relation to other people in their age group.

In order to test IQ, researchers first test several people from a specific age group to find an average level of intelligence in that group. They then collect data from each age group to determine what at least 70% of participants can do at their age.

This test provides researchers with a baseline called “mental age.” The next step is to determine a person’s chronological age.

To mathematically calculate IQ, a person’s mental age is divided by their chronological age and then multiplied by 100.

