Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano quietly welcome their second baby

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano we are a family of four!

The seriously ill the actress announced that she and the Little Miss Sun the actor have welcomed their second baby, she shared during an appearance on Today November 14 during the promotion of the film She says with co-star Carey Mulligan. Host Hoda Kotb hailed the two women as “incredible actresses and incredible moms”, before asking Zoe how long it’s been since she had another baby.

Zoe, who has been dating Paul for 15 years, replied, “Three weeks ago, our second child.”

While Zoe hasn’t shared any further details about her family’s latest edition, her comments come three days after she graced the cover of Marie Claire‘s Power Issue with Carey and the journalists they play in the upcoming film, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The star showed off her baby bump and talked about balancing motherhood and being an active actress.

“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities,” she explained. “I wanted to be the person to take my daughter to her first day of kindergarten, and I couldn’t do it because I felt like this job, this job was that important. And vice versa. “