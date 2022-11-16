16 Gautam Budha Quotes That Will Change The Way You Think

Pin 0 Shares

Gautam Budha was one of India’s most well-known and respected philosophers, as well as the founder of Buddhism. Whether you’re negotiating business deals, trying to work out personal problems with family or friends, or just looking to improve your life in general, these powerful Gautam Budha quotes can give you great insight into how to think differently and bring you new ideas on how to change your life and make it better.

His quotes are some of the most inspirational and powerful ever written, and continue to inspire millions of people around the world thousands of years after his death. Here are 16 that you’ll definitely want to share with your friends and family.

Gautam Budha Quotes That Will Change The Way You Think

1) Gautam Budha Quotes On Life

“Better it is to live one day seeing the rise and fall of things than to live a hundred years without ever seeing the rise and fall of things.”

2) Gautam Buddha Quotes On Suffering

“It is more important to prevent animal suffering, rather than sit to contemplate the evils of the universe praying in the company of priests.”

3) Gautam Budha Quotes On Happiness

“A disciplined mind brings happiness.”

4) Gautam Buddha Quotes On Death

“This one life has no form and is empty by nature. If you become attached by any form, you should reject it. If you see an ego, a soul, a birth, or a death, reject them all.”

5) Gautam Budha Quotes On Love

“In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you.”

6) Gautam Buddha Quotes On Anger

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.”

7) Gautam Budha Quotes On Desire

“What is evil? Killing is evil, lying is evil, slandering is evil, abuse is evil, gossip is evil, envy is evil, hatred is evil, to cling to false doctrine is evil; all these things are evil. And what is the root of evil? Desire is the root of evil, the illusion is the root of evil.”

8) Gautam Buddha Quotes On Fear

“The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed.”

9) Gautam Budha Quotes On Mindfulness

“A man is not called wise because he talks and talks again; but is he peaceful, loving and fearless then he is in truth called wise.”

10) Gautam Buddha Quotes On Reality

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

11) Gautam Budha Quotes On Truth

“Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun, and the Truth.”

12) Buddha Quotes On Wisdom

“All that we are is the result of what we have thought. If a man speaks or acts with an evil thought, pain follows him. If a man speaks or acts with a pure thought, happiness follows him, like a shadow that never leaves him.”

13) Gautam Budha Quotes On Meditation

“Delight in meditation and solitude. Compose yourself, and be happy. You are a seeker.”

14) Buddha Quotes On Time

“The trouble is you think you have time.”

15) Gautam Budha Quotes On Birth

“We begin to die from the moment we are born, for birth is the cause of death. The nature of decay is inherent in youth, the nature of sickness is inherent in health, in the midst of life we are verily in death.”

16) Buddha Quotes On Nirvana

“He who walks in the eightfold noble path with unswerving determination is sure to reach Nirvana”

These were some of the best Gautam Buddha quotes that have changed my life. I hope they can change yours too.

