21 Savage Backtracks On His Claims That Nas Is Irrelevant Following Severe Social Media Backlash

Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss‘ album has been riding on nothing but cheap publicity stunts, from numerous, diss songs, and fake interviews to forging their images on Vogue Magazine. Fabled rapper Nas also released his album dubbed King’s Disease III/KD3 over the same period. While in a conversation with 21 Savage on which album… Read More »21 Savage Backtracks On His Claims That Nas Is Irrelevant Following Severe Social Media Backlash

