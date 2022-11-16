3 motorists identified in fatal crashes on snowy/icy Minnesota highways

Authorities have identified the victims of two fatal crashes that occurred Monday as the season’s first winter storm swept through Minnesota.

More than 500 crashes were reported across Minnesota on Monday.

The State Patrol said 46 of the crashes involved injuries, with two fatalities reported in the Twin Cities.

The first fatal crash, which involved a school bus, was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Minnesota 62 at Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka. However, the State Patrol said no one on the bus was injured.

A 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed when he lost control of his Isuzu Rodeo on the eastbound Crosstown Highway, struck a barrier wall and then collided with the school bus, which was also heading east. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of the highway, which had snow/ice-covered pavement.

There were 22 children on board the bus, which was driven by a 71-year-old Prior Lake man. On Tuesday, the Isuzu’s driver was identified as Vicente Ortiz Calderon.

The second fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m. near downtown Minneapolis.

A car driven by a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was traveling on the ramp from Hiawatha Avenue to northbound Interstate 35W when the car left the road, went over the guardrail and hit a bridge pillar.

The driver, identified Tuesday as Tsering Yangkey, died of her injuries.

Light snow continued falling Tuesday, again leading to scores of crashes during the day. However, the morning commute in the Twin Cities was far less chaotic, thanks to warmer temperatures and fully treated highway surfaces.

Still, the State Patrol reported a fatal crash in southern Minnesota.

According to the agency, a motorist was killed when his Toyota Prius collided head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup truck on a snowy/icy U.S. 52 in rural Fillmore County.

The victim was identified as Laurald Joseph Afseth, 63, of Harmony. The driver of the pickup truck, a 61-year-old New Richland man, was not injured.

More snow is expected across Minnesota in the coming days, the heaviest totals along the North Shore where a winter storm warning remains in effect through early Wednesday. Lake-enhanced snow bands have dropped a foot or more of snow in parts of Cook County, with another half-foot possible in some locations.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, rounds of light snow may add up to 1 to 3 inches by Thursday.

Much colder air is expected across the state this weekend, in the wake of the snow.