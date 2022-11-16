7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus accident

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed into an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with various injuries, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Eleven other children were treated at hospitals and released, according to the Magoffin County Schools statement.

The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Elementary through high school students were on the bus en route to class when the accident happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky, said Chris Meadows, superintendent of county schools. Magoffin.

No other vehicle was involved.

The bus left State Route 40 near Salyersville and on an embankment, Private Michael Coleman said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but police were investigating.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the school district said.