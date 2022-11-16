A Brief Recent History of Republican Governors in the Presidency

Comment this story Comment

Over the past three decades, Republicans have won the presidency three times and the popular vote once. Two of those elections (and the only popular vote victory) were for a former governor, George W. Bush of Texas. In the years since Bush won the popular vote, seven other Republican governors have sought the nomination, two of them twice. One of them secured his party’s nomination, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney. None won the presidency.

What is important, however, is that many of these governors, even beyond Romney, appeared to be viable candidates for the nomination. Five of them (including Romney, of course) led in the polling averages at some point between the previous midterm election and the Iowa caucuses. And none became president.

We must recognize that these numbers are marred by two factors: a small sample size and 2016. The first is obvious; there have only been eight presidential elections in the past 30 years. The latter should also be obvious. In 2016, a massive Republican field included five high-level governors and former governors. Also in 2016, Republican politics reorganized around Donald Trump in a way that makes comparisons with the past trickier than they otherwise would have been.

Nonetheless, given that Trump’s (likely) bid for the 2024 nomination faces its strongest opposition in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (likely) bid, it’s worth reviewing the nine times governors have attempted to become president in the past four presidential cycles.

We can start in 2008, when former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee ran a surprisingly strong campaign against Senator John McCain (Arizona). Huckabee was likable in a way that McCain was not, and an outsider in a way that McCain was only trying to be. But, despite a late push, he failed. The strongest governor in this race was Romney, who trailed McCain the whole time but had a larger base of support than Huckabee.

That translated into success in 2012. But Romney’s nomination that year came only after he repeatedly took and lost his lead. That included a push from Texas Governor Rick Perry, who at one point climbed more than 30% in the RealClearPolitics polling average. Perry had long been touted as a potential candidate, given that he was explicitly following in the footsteps of George W. Bush. It all came crashing down during a debate in mid-November.

Romney won the nomination. In an echo of his party’s 2022 results, however, Romney lost the presidency despite party confidence and some expert predictions.

Then came 2016. At different points in the race, three different governors seemed like viable contenders.

First there was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. He won his 2013 re-election bid by more than 20 points, a show of strength in a blue state that sparked much discussion. Very early on, he had a slight lead in the poll average. But his re-election success cut through the crowded streets of Fort Lee, NJ, and Christie’s political support crumbled.

Then there was Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. He had survived a recall effort in 2010 and won re-election in 2014 more narrowly than Christie. But he led the polls average for a month in the spring of 2015 before dying out well before the primaries after spending a huge amount of money.

Finally, there was former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Bush, of the Bushes Bush, was backed by a nine-figure outside group and led for much of the run-up to July 2015, when Trump entered the race. He stayed long enough to lose a few primaries before giving up.

The longest-lasting governor of 2016 was someone who was never considered particularly viable: John Kasich of Ohio. He stayed through the Ohio primary, winning a few convention delegates, though he never led the pack and was never a contender to win enough delegates to earn the nomination. Instead, his approach was to position himself to replace Trump if convention delegates wished, which they did not.

This brings us to DeSantis.

There are three things that make DeSantis’ current position different from the governors listed above. The first is that he is not technically a candidate at this stage. The second is that it has consistently been at or above 20% in the RealClearPolitics average, well above where most recent gubernatorial candidates have found themselves. The third is that, despite this strength, DeSantis has never led, particularly because he trails Trump in the polls.

Once again: the after 2016 is unique! You’ll notice I didn’t even bother to include former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld in my list of candidates for the nomination since, when he ran in 2020, the GOP actually eliminated. Trump’s grip on the GOP has been solid, and DeSantis’ support to some extent reflects less of him and more of his position as someone else — someone who can possibly sneak past Trump for the nomination.

The former president is expected to announce his 2024 candidacy on Tuesday evening, the first time in a very long time that a former president has sought to regain his former position and the first time that a president has launched an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the election results. tried to take another bite of the apple. Should Trump’s campaign fall apart or should he ultimately decide not to run, DeSantis is currently well positioned.

Until, of course, other contestants enter the competition. Then DeSantis would find himself in a position familiar to Christie and (Jeb) Bush and Perry and Romney: scrambling to oust potential suitors for more than a year of campaigning.