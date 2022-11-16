A priest unharmed after the overflight of a car by an SUV: “A miracle”

Father John Bok is still trying to figure out how he narrowly escaped danger on his way to mass in Milford, Ohio.

“It’s a miracle,” the priest told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) earlier this month.

The incident happened on October 2 while on his way to mass for the Guardian Angels Day when another driver had a seizure and passed out.

The SUV veered off the road, slammed into a few obstacles, then cruised over Bok’s white car without leaving a single scratch.

SUV flies over priest’s car miraculously leaving it intact in high-speed car crash‼️ pic.twitter.com/36aSdy0qQM — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 12, 2022

Video footage showed the black SUV hit a pole and fly away as the other vehicle continued down the road as if nothing had happened.

“I believe it’s a miracle, that the hand of God was there somehow,” Bok told Inside Edition. “All of a sudden I felt something pass in front of me but I didn’t really see it.”

The priest continued on his way and then delivered mass at St. Andrews Catholic Church.

Bok is blind in his left eye and also wears hearing aids. He told CNA that a police officer later found him at a local restaurant and showed him the clip recorded by a nearby funeral home.

The officer also said the young driver was fine after being taken to hospital.

Bok, who is a former physics professor, later wrote on the Franciscan Friars website: “Why was the pole standing in that exact spot, attached to nothing? By what laws of physics did he lift the boy’s car almost 5 feet in the air and send him flying over my car? So many questions.”

“I am certainly grateful to God. I will continue to wonder how much God and how much the laws of science played into the experiment. And I continue to be amused that I was oblivious to what happened until I saw the video in the restaurant. As always, God is good,” he concluded.