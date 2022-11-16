A second boat of more than 100 Rohingya lands on an Indonesian beach

A group of 110 weak and hungry Rohingya refugees also landed in the North Aceh district on Tuesday after traveling by boat for more than a month. They were aiming for Malaysia after leaving Myanmar but got stranded in Aceh waters.
In March, 114 Rohingya refugees were also found on a beach in the neighboring district of Bireuen.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when Myanmar’s military launched operations in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rapes, murders and burning down thousands of Rohingya homes.
Groups of Rohingya have tried to leave the camps in Bangladesh by sea to seek a better life in other Muslim-majority countries in the region. Malaysia is a common destination for boats, although many Rohingya refugees who land there risk detention.
Although neighboring Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the UN refugee agency said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and helps them disembark in the country.
washingtonpost