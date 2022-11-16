Activist Gautam Navlakha’s release postponed over ‘security concerns’

–>

Mumbai:

The release of activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was further delayed on Wednesday as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raised security concerns over the Navi Mumbai premises where he had proposed to live during his house. Stop.

Veteran actor Suhasini Mulay appeared before NIA special judge Rajesh Katariya during the day and vouched for Navlakha, which the court accepted.

Navlakha’s lawyers, attorneys Yug Chaudhry, Wahab Khan and Chandni Chawla, were likely to move the Supreme Court after Wednesday’s ruling by the NIA special court, sources said.

“Since there is a strong objection from the prosecution (NIA) to keeping the accused on the premises for safety and security reasons, it would not be appropriate to keep the accused under house arrest. in the given premises”, said the judge in his order.

Furthermore, as the Special Prosecutor also argued that the prosecution would file a premises valuation report with the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate to transfer the accused there until further instructions from the Supreme Court. , the court added. .

Navlakha, 70, who claims to suffer from multiple ailments, has been in prison since April 2020.

On November 10, in response to his petition, the Supreme Court allowed Navlakha to be placed under house arrest for a month and said the order must be executed within 48 hours.

But the release was delayed because the necessary formalities were not completed.

On Wednesday, Navlakha’s lawyer, Chaudhry, informed the court of the Apex court order. Navlakha’s release from Taloja prison (in nearby Navi Mumbai) has been “inexorably delayed”, he said, urging the court not to allow any further delay.

“There were some issues with bail, but the Supreme Court waived the requirement for a solvency certificate… It’s the lordship’s responsibility to make sure he’s released today. Various attempts are being made. made to thwart the (Supreme Court) order,” he said.

The NIA was “dragging its feet,” the lawyer claimed.

The central agency was due to file two reports – home appraisal and inspection as well as bail verification – within 48 hours of the SC’s order, but that has yet to be done, Chaudhry said.

At around 4:30 p.m., NIA attorney Prakash Shetty submitted the required reports to the special court.

Citing the report, the prosecutor argued that the house chosen by Navlakha was not a “safe place”.

There were three entry and exit points in the building and there was no CCTV camera at the exit point, he said.

The installation of CCTV cameras at entry and exit points was one of the conditions set by the Supreme Court, Shetty added.

The NIA report also mentioned that ownership of the building was in the name of a “Communist Party secretary” who served as its director for 25 to 30 years.

There was a public library on the ground floor, so it will be “very difficult to monitor the defendant”, the NIA said.

The court then issued its order against keeping the defendant under house arrest in the selected premises.

The judge adjourned the case to November 25 for a release hearing and other requests.

Meanwhile, actress Suhasini Mulay appeared in court on Wednesday and said she vouched for Navlakha.

The 71-year-old actress, known for her work in films like ‘Bhuvan Shome’ and ‘Hu Tu Tu’, appeared in court as part of the verification process.

Responding to a question from the judge, she said she vouched for Navlakha. She had known him for more than 30 years as he is from Delhi where she had been living for some time, Mulay said.

She had never bonded for anyone before, in fact she had never appeared in court, she said.

The court accepted her as surety. A bond guarantees that a person who is going to be released from prison will appear in court whenever ordered to do so.

The case concerns alleged inflammatory speeches made at the “Elgar Parishad” conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police say sparked violence the following day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western city of Maharashtra.

According to the Pune police, people linked to banned Naxalite groups had organized the program.

The case, in which more than a dozen activists and academics were named as defendants, was later turned over to the NIA.

