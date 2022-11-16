Amazon begins cutting jobs in Alexa unit and cloud gaming division

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon.Com Inc., speaks at the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Amazon began laying off employees from its corporate and technology staff on Tuesday as CEO Andy Jassy steps up efforts to control costs.

The company notified workers in several divisions, including Alexa and cloud gaming unit Luna, that they were being laid off, according to LinkedIn posts from Amazon employees who said they were affected.

Amazon aims to cut about 10,000 jobs, mostly in retail, appliances and human resources, The New York Times reported Monday. The number remains fluid as the cuts are implemented by individual teams, according to the Times.

As of midday Tuesday, Amazon had not sent any company-wide communication about the planned layoffs, sparking frustration among employees, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to. be named for reasons of confidentiality.

Amazon representatives declined to comment.

In recent weeks, Amazon also began laying off some contract workers who worked in recruiting roles for its advertising, internal operations and Fire TV divisions, according to people with knowledge of the cuts.

One employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said Amazon told her earlier this month that she would not be renewing her contract. Last month, she was in talks to take a full-time position in Amazon’s consumer division, but her interview was abruptly canceled due to ongoing restructuring, she was told.