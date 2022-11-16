Are breakthrough cases being reported with the bivalent COVID booster? – NBC Chicago

Chicago’s top doctor said there have been cases of breakthrough COVID infections in people who received the new bivalent COVID booster and there’s a reason for that.

“We’ve seen breakthrough cases like every time…since COVID began,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that “it’s definitely linked to the new strains.” .

Arwady referenced the changing dynamics of the proportion of variants in the Midwest and across the United States, with the BA.5 omicron subvariant rapidly losing its grip as the dominant strain.

Indeed, two descendants of the BA.5 strain could potentially surpass it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Nowcast,” which shows estimated proportions through November 12, the BQ.1.1 subvariant is now responsible for 24.1% of COVID cases in the United States, while the BQ.1 subvariant is responsible for 20.1% of cases.

These both represent a significant jump from the previous week, when neither subvariant had yet reached the 20% plateau, according to CDC estimates.

The BA.5 subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States since early July, fell from 41.1% of cases to 29.7% this week, signaling that its long reign could finally touch at its end. In the Midwest, BA.5 accounts for 35.3% of cases.

“It’s good news that we haven’t had a concerning new variant… But even so, each of these new sub-variants outperforms the old one, meaning it’s more contagious, more contagious and can potentially carrying others, you know, other issues with that,” Arwady said.

This comes as new variants continue to emerge, including the BN.1, which has now been added to the CDC’s weekly tracker.

BN.1 also appeared on radar this week, accounting for about 4.3% of cases in the United States and 4.2% of cases in the Midwest.

Officials say the new strain is most prevalent in the western United States, accounting for more than 6% of cases in a region that includes Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

Cases have started to slowly increase as northern residents begin to spend more time indoors. According to the CDC’s latest estimates from Nov. 9, about 288,989 new COVID cases per week are currently being reported in the United States, representing an increase of nearly 11% over the past two weeks, officials said.

In Illinois, cases have largely flattened out in recent weeks after an increase in October, but officials remain concerned that cases could rise with more residents spending time indoors and around loved ones during the holiday season.

As of Monday, Illinois averaged 1,895 new COVID cases per day.

“When we see many subvariants emerging, we also know that means there’s more spread of COVID in general,” Arwady said. “Because when COVID spreads, that’s when it has the opportunity to mutate, and that’s when you see new subvariants emerge.”

Arwady noted that COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise, leading the city to be listed under a community high level for the virus, according to CDC standards.

Chicago, as part of Cook County, went from a ‘low’ alert level to a ‘medium’ level on Friday, meaning those at higher risk of infection should mask up in spaces indoor audiences.

“I would be much less concerned if we tipped in the middle because cases were up than if we tipped in the middle because hospitalizations were up,” Arwady said.

Still, Arwady noted that it’s good news that all subvariants so far are descendants of omicron.

“My biggest concern is if we get a new variant of concern, meaning a variant that behaves really differently that’s genetically very different from omicron, that has more immune evasion, that makes more more seriously ill people, especially and even if they’re up to date with the vaccine, or another, you know, another change,” she said.

The fact that the subvariants remain under the omicron umbrella has so far led experts to believe that the new bivalent booster, which was specifically designed to target the omicron variant and the BA.5 subvariant, will continue to provide a protection.

“If there are people who break through, you know, they’re not at risk of getting seriously ill, hospitalized whatever,” Arwady said. “But we’re still seeing breakthroughs. We’ll collect information. You know, that’s the kind of thing you have to study in real time… getting the boosters is protective. It’s not 100% protective, but it’s is also protective against infection.

This comes as Moderna announced clinical trial data which it said showed its bivalent COVID booster “elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants” compared to her original vaccine and her booster shots.

“We are pleased to see that our two bivalent booster vaccine candidates provide superior protection against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants compared to our original booster, which is encouraging given that COVID- 19 remains one of the leading causes of hospitalization and death worldwide. Additionally, the superior response against Omicron persisted for at least three months following the recall of mRNA-1273.214,” Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a statement.

Bancel also noted that the data seemed to indicate that bivalent injections showed protection against the new BQ.1.1 subvariant currently on the rise in the United States.

Pfizer also released data earlier this month indicating that its boosters also offered better protection against BA.5.

“I think it’s really good news that bivalent recall is working much like we thought it would,” Arwady said. “That it would help generate antibodies not just for BA.4 or [BA.5], but specifically for subvariants that continue to emerge. That’s what we expected. We didn’t know for sure, but the real-world data behaves like the suggested hypothesis.”

Arwady noted that one of the reasons experts believe the booster continues to protect against the subvariant is that the genetic code is similar.

“Each of these subvariants takes small pieces of the genetic code that were found to be more effective in the previous vaccine. So if, for example, the peak has changed slightly in BA.4 or BA.5, BQ.1.1 will take the peak that was particularly good BA.4, BA.5 and then make, you know, another additional change,” Arwady said, adding that she doesn’t “want people to think it’s going to be 100% protective ‘ because there’s ‘It doesn’t exist.’

“Against serious outcomes it looks good, against the ability to create antibodies it looks good,” she said. “And we’ll continue to track and share the data with you as it comes out.”