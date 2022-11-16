Army veterans urged to work at iPhone factory – media – RT World News

Chinese county reportedly asks retired PLA staff to help resume production at Foxconn

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) retirees have reportedly been encouraged to come to work at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China’s Henan province, as local authorities attempt to boost production at the factory.

According to the South China Morning Post, the veterans office in Changge – a county of just over 700,000 people – released an open letter on Tuesday, urging ex-servicemen to “answering the call of the government” and “participate in the resumption of production” at Foxconn’s manufacturing complex. The facility manufactures the popular iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones. The post, the newspaper writes, was later deleted without explanation from the official office channel on the WeChat platform.

It comes as authorities in Henan launched a province-wide campaign to recruit new assembly line workers for the plant.

The facility, along with the surrounding areas of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone (ZAEZ), had been under “static lock” for an entire week earlier this month after the number of Covid-19 cases spiked in the region.





This followed reports of a mass exodus of workers from the Foxconn factory. A video shared on Chinese social media showed people leaving the facility on foot because the city’s public transport was restricted due to Covid-19 concerns. The walkout was apparently caused by an outbreak of the disease on the premises and fears of a full lockdown.

Apple has since warned that shipments of the popular iPhone 14 models will likely be delayed due to slow factory operations.

The Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou employs some 300,000 people and is billed as the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant. According to an estimate cited by Bloomberg, it is responsible for 80% of the capacity of the new iPhone 14 series, including more than 85% of the capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro.