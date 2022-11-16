AST Private Company Solutions and Psagot Equity, Ltd. Seal Strategic Partnership

MENLO PARK, Calif. & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AST Private Company Solutions™ (AST PCS) is pleased to announce that the Astrella™ capitalization (cap) table and ownership data management platform has been selected by Psagot Equity to support its newly introduced and fast-growing Israeli escrow and trust administration business.

AST PCS, the Silicon Valley-based unit of ownership data management leader Equiniti and provider of Astrella, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for private company cap table management, brings together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics. Astrella is built with an API-based ecosystem to quickly engage with leading private investment firms, valuation providers, equity compensation services, liquidity solutions firms and wealth managers.

Psagot Equity, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, is engaged in providing financial and trust services in Israel to local and foreign clients. Psagot Equity’s highly innovative approach, together with a leading team of professionals from various practices, is revolutionizing Equity management & Employee Incentive plans in the Israeli market. Psagot Equity brings an uncompromising service that is accompanied by the best available technology.

“Israel’s growth companies face more operational complexity than ever as they manage their shares ahead of liquidity events like an IPO,” said Omer Yaniv, CEO at Psagot Equity. “We are excited to partner with Astrella and integrate their platform with our other solutions geared towards Israeli start-up and unicorn companies. We can now offer the local market an international standard product that is fully adapted to all the requirements of the local market and is accompanied by full professional support. Combining our technological approach and extensive understanding of domestic needs together with the technology-edge Astrella provides is a win-win for everyone.”

AST PCS President Carine Schneider adds, “Our partnership with Psagot is yet another clear signal for us that the best-in-class players who provide share plan administration and cap table tracking around the world are choosing Astrella’s dependable, flexible and robust ownership data solutions. Israel is an important country in the start-up space. We look forward to supporting such an innovative and exciting community.”

About Psagot

Psagot Equity, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, is the financial and trust services arm of Psagot Investment House. Psagot Equity was established out of the need to bring the local market to an international standard when it comes to providing financial services based on trust accounts. Psagot Equity is currently developing complex systems that are expected to revolutionize the way companies and individuals do transactions in the Israeli market. Psagot Equity has a very experienced team that comes from all fields of the industry in order to provide an end-to-end solution to our clients.

For more information, visit: Psagotequity.co.il

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of Equiniti and is focused on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella by AST PCS is a cloud-based SaaS solution which allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans and to connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow, and provide access to investors, advisors and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.

