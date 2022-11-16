Biden dabbles in diplomacy as fellow G20 leaders don matching white shirts to plant mangrove trees

<!–

President Joe Biden has returned to his roots in foreign affairs and diplomacy behind his back in Bali, aligning himself with G20 leaders to plant mangroves.

It was a highly organized event organized by the host nation to emphasize environmental stewardship – but it capped off a summit dominated by stress from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The tree planting itself was delayed for hours as Biden and key NATO allies held an emergency meeting to discuss the missile explosion in Poland, on the Ukrainian border.

Indonesia’s president, President Joko Widodo, waited more than an hour after Biden had to change his schedule to focus on the threat.

Keep digging! President Biden joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a mangrove sapling planting event at the end of the G20 summit in Indonesia

When Biden came to the event, he joined the leaders dressed in matching white shirts, most of them wearing white baseball caps at the Hutan Mangrove Forrest.

The group lined up against young mangrove trees for planting. Trees are essential habitats for a range of creatures and have other environmental benefits.

“Push to fill the hole with dirt,” an announcer told the group.

“You can immerse yourself in the beauty of nature,” she said.

Whitewashing: Leaders wore matching white shirts for the event, though Biden opted for light blue. Many wore G20 caps

Cleaning: Leaders were given white towels, an Indonesian custom

All online: The event took place during a summit where Biden sought unity against Russia’s war on Ukraine

Russian leader Sergei Lavrov was not present at the ceremony, having already left

European Union President Ursula von Der Leyen, left, US President Joe Biden, center, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Widodo waited while Biden held an emergency meeting after the missile hit Poland

The event gave a respite to high-stakes diplomacy

Security umbrella: Biden hosted key allies at his hotel in Bali after the strike

The President delivered remarks in response to the missile

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had to wait for the delayed event

Step by step: The saplings are part of an effort to restore mangrove forests, which sequester carbon and protect aquatic species

The last day of the summit was punctuated by a missile explosion in Poland

The photo opportunity was also an occasion for rejoicing between the leaders. The group toured the forest restoration project, with French President Emmanuel Macron at times leading the pack.

Each participant received a wet towel at some point, a welcoming Indonesian custom.

Biden walked to the center of the group, sporting his trademark aviator sunglasses. He wore a blue shirt, having been photographed early Wednesday morning in short sleeves as he spoke with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.