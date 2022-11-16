Biden says missile that hit Poland ‘unlikely’ was fired from Russia

President Joe Biden of the United States arrives at the official welcoming ceremony marking the start of the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

US President Joe Biden said the missile that hit Poland and killed two people was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, but the US and its allies have unanimously agreed to support the country survey.

“I’m going to make sure we understand exactly what happened,” Biden said.

Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a “Russian-made missile” had landed on its soil, killing two people. It would be the first time since Russia began its war in Ukraine in February this year that a Russian projectile has hit NATO territory.

“There is preliminary information that disputes that,” Biden said when asked if the missile was fired from Russia. “I don’t mean until we fully investigate. It’s unlikely in the trajectory lines that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”

Biden made his comments from Bali, Indonesia, where he is attending the Group of 20 summit, a meeting of the world’s largest economies.

Biden has repeatedly said that any attack on NATO soil would be considered an attack on all members of the alliance. He spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda after the explosion, offering his full support, according to the White House. He spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a separate call, the White House said.

Before speaking to reporters, Biden called a meeting of “like-minded leaders” about the situation. Participants included G-7 members and allies: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. , Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“We will collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed,” Biden said. “There was complete unanimity among the people around the table.”

Biden said the group also discussed Russia’s recent missile attacks in Ukraine, saying the country’s aggression was “unconscionable.”

“As the world gathered at the G-20 to demand de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine,” Biden said. “While we were meeting, there were dozens and dozens of missile attacks in western Ukraine. We fully support Ukraine at this time; we have done so since the beginning of the conflict.”