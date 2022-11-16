Boston police warn of fake Taylor Swift tickets amid ‘historic’ claim

Pin 0 Shares

Swift is set to headline three shows at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20 and 21. Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the awards for Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Long Form Video during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV Swifties, beware. Boston police issued a statement on Tuesday warning fans to beware of counterfeit tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Swift is set to headline three shows at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20 and 21. Sales for his national Eras tour began on Ticketmaster on Tuesday, creating a frenzy among fans and authorities alike. What You Need to Know About Buying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets



“Anyone buying tickets from a secondary source is taking a chance and doing so at their own risk,” Boston police wrote in a community alert. “Agents want to proactively curb these activities and encourage buyers to only buy from official suppliers.” The statement urged community members with information about counterfeit tickets to contact police, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). Ticketmaster called Tuesday’s Verified Fan presale “historically unprecedented” and faced multiple delays and breakdowns throughout the morning. The sale began at 10 a.m., with some fans waiting for hours in virtual queues. In response, the site postponed several more presales, adding that hundreds of thousands of tickets had already been sold. The general sale of the Eras Tour is set for November 18 at 10 a.m. The Eras Tour — Swift’s first tour since 2018 — is poised to break the singer’s own record for gross ticket sales in North America, CNBC reported. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

Boston