Brentford star Ivan Toney charged by the Football Association with over 200 historic betting rule breaches

Brentford star Ivan Toney has been charged with more than 200 betting rule breaches, the Football Association has announced.

The 26-year-old striker admitted he was helping the FA with their investigation last week into a historic breach of the playing rules.

Getty The charges relate to betting violations between February 2017 and January 2021

The FA said on Wednesday: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

“The Brentford FC striker is alleged to have breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

“Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to respond.”

Recent news. More follows.

