Brothers officially dismissed from rape charges after spending 20 years in prison

Rajesh Khanna
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Quinton Cook and his brother Frank Meadows Jr. believe the truth will set you free. Monday, November 14, the truth literally set them free.

Cook and Meadows spent 20 years in prison for rape in 1993, a crime they said they did not commit. These charges were formally dismissed by Judge Shanta Owens.

Owens made this decision based on evidence not held by Cook and Meadows.

Cook and Meadows said they are grateful to their family, attorney Leroy Maxwell and Judge Owens for being by their side throughout this 30-year journey. Their faith played a big role in bringing them to this moment.

“There have been dark nights, there have been long nights, sleepless nights. But I always stayed true to my faith that God would reveal the truth,” Cook said.

Meadows said he had mixed feelings about the justice system because of the other men he met in prison.

“We are not angry with the system. The system worked, it just took a long time. The system got it wrong, but they got it right. I just want to draw attention to the guys who are still being left behind,” Meadows said.

Maxwell said they would take legal action against the people who withheld the evidence 30 years ago. It starts with filing a petition in court. He hopes that these measures will prevent another incident like this from happening again.

