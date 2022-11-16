Canadian PM deletes viral tweet about Iran — RT World News

Justin Trudeau previously suggested that thousands of Iranian protesters had been sentenced to death

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet suggesting Iranian authorities had sentenced thousands of protesters to death.

The takedown comes after a number of journalists and human rights activists pointed out that the information in the message was false, despite being shared by a large number of celebrities, political commentators and government officials.

The post, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, shows a woman holding an Iranian flag with the text: “Iran sentences 15,000 protesters to death – as ‘hard lesson’ for all rebels.”

In the tweet, Trudeau said Canada denounces the “The barbaric decision of the Iranian regimes” impose the death penalty on protesters.

A Canadian government spokesperson explained Trudeau’s decision to delete the post, saying: “the post was informed by an initial report that was incomplete and lacked necessary context.”

According to the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, more than 14,000 people have been detained in the country since the protests began in September, but the number has not been officially confirmed by Tehran.

The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly. She died in police custody, but Iranian authorities insist her death was caused by a pre-existing medical condition.





According to Iranian media, three people linked to the protests have so far been sentenced to death, while five others have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 10 years on national security-related charges.

The Iranian human rights NGO, based in Norway, has suggested that as many as 326 people were killed in the riots, but this information has not been verified by the Iranian authorities, who have so far refrained from publishing the official death toll from the protests.

Iranian news outlets reported in September that at least 41 people had died during protests, and last month it was reported that around 50 police officers had been killed in clashes with protesters over the past eight last weeks.

The EU and UK recently sanctioned a number of Iranian officials for the alleged human rights crackdown, while Tehran pledged to introduce “a proportional response” to “unfounded” and “illegal” punishments. Iran has also accused the West of meddling in the country’s internal affairs by encouraging protests and seeking to destabilize the nation as it has done in Syria and Libya.