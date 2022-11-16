Celtics’ Jaylen Brown upsets still-banned Kyrie Irving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After being decimated in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday, the Nets improved quickly against the Kings on Tuesday, though that didn’t help in a 153-121 loss.

Nic Claxton (left eye contusion), Seth Curry (left ankle), Ben Simmons (left knee pain) and Yuta Watanabe (lower back contusion) were all available. Kyrie Irving (team suspension), TJ Warren (left foot) and Donovan Williams (G-League) were all absent.

Claxton and Curry were originally listed as probable. Claxton was knocked out of the game on Sunday after taking an elbow to the face in the third quarter and Curry held off the Lakers on the second straight night.

Both Simmons and Watanabe had been questionable. Simmons missed Sunday’s game with the same injury that cost him four straight games from Oct. 31-Nov. 31 5.

Irving missed a seventh straight game due to his suspension after promoting an anti-Semitic film on social media and initially refusing to apologize. He was given a list of corrective tasks to complete in order to eventually be reinstated.

He issued an apology on social media and met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai, who both said they did not believe the star was anti-Semitic. But on Saturday, when Tsai was asked by The Post about Irving’s return, he said the guard “still has work to do.”

Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who like Irving is vice president of the NBPA, said Monday that Tsai’s comments did not sit well with him.

“His response alarmed me, I tweeted it [Sunday]. He didn’t say the organization was working together to get Kyrie back on the pitch. He said he had more work to do,” Brown said. “And our company still has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes to see who these business owners, corporations, etc. are, who they are associated with and who they do business with, who they are affiliated with.

It may have been a thinly veiled reference to Tsai being the co-founder of Alibaba, which partners with some companies blacklisted by the US government for actions in China. Alibaba has invested in two facial recognition start-ups (Megvii and SenseTime) accused by Washington of helping China track its citizens. At least six US universities and 19 pension funds have also invested in one or the other.

“I’m vice president of the union and it’s part of my job to legally protect our players,” Brown said. “And seeing Phil Knight come out for the first time and condemn Kyrie, and also seeing Joe Tsai say he has more work to do – I think it’s time to have a bigger conversation. And Adam came out and said in a statement that he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic, and yet he’s still suspended indefinitely.

Coach Jacque Vaughn had no update on Irving’s status for the Nets’ Thursday game at Portland or beyond.

“I think overall [he] is in constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai, and will advise me when needed,” Vaughn said. “I inquired with him [Tuesday], told him that the shoot was awesome. Ready to coach this group, and that’s where it’s at. He tells me that when he has an update he will let me know.

The Anti-Defamation League has sent a letter to Amazon building pressure to remove Irving’s shared film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from its platform. The e-commerce giant had promised to act more than a week ago.

Kevin Durant with 27 points on Tuesday, has now scored at least 25 points in each of the Nets’ first 15 games of the season. In NBA history, only Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62 and 1962-63, Elgin Baylor in 1961-62, Rick Barry in 1966-67 and Michael Jordan in 1988-89 opened a season with at least 14 consecutive games 25 points or more. .