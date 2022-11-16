Chicago traffic over Thanksgiving week expected to be bad, especially on I-290 – NBC Chicago

Wait a second – Is Thanksgiving already here?

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24, and while some are preparing turkeys, a casserole of green beans and Grandma’s famous mashed potatoes, others are preparing to pack their bags and hit the road. .

And according to experts, the latter may end up sitting in a pile of traffic.

AAA predicts nearly 55 Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, with the majority of those people — 49 million of them, to be exact — traveling to their destination. Overall, according to AAA, 2022 will likely be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel year since 2000.

That means a lot more cars on the roads and highways across the country, especially in Chicago.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. According to INRIX, the highways in and around Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles are expected to be the busiest.

In the city specifically, I-290 West from Morgan St. to Wolf Rd. is expected to see a 99% increase in traffic on Wednesday before the holiday during peak hours, according to INRIX.

So when is the best time to hit the road?

According to INRIX, it is best to start on Monday or Tuesday. If that’s not possible, here are your next best options.

The best times to go:

23/11: Before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

24/11: Before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

25/11: Before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

26/11: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

27/11: Before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

As for the worst times to leave, here are the times you’ll want to avoid, says INRIX.

The worst times to leave: