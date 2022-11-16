China says it wants to help build a ‘multipolar world’ — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Wang Yi told his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov that Beijing will work with Moscow

Beijing will cooperate with Moscow to build a multipolar world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“China stands ready to work with Russia and other like-minded countries to promote the development of a multipolar world, firmly support the democratization of international relations, and defend the international system based on the United Nations,” he said. he added. he said, according to comments released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang’s formulation echoes statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping when they met in Beijing in early February. Putin also said that he and Xi “have largely the same views on solving the world’s problems.”

During a cordial meeting with his Russian colleague on Tuesday, Wang also said that Beijing “continue to adopt an objective and fair position” on the conflict in Ukraine and “to play a constructive role in facilitating the peace talks”.





China also hailed Russia “rational and responsible position” on the use of nuclear weapons.

Moscow has repeatedly and explicitly reaffirmed its commitment to the joint declaration against nuclear war of the five major atomic powers, adopted in January, according to which nuclear war is unacceptable and should never be waged. That hasn’t stopped Western governments from accusing Russia of making nuclear threats, as US President Joe Biden did when meeting Xi on Monday.

While Xi’s remarks before and after the meeting with Biden expressed a desire to improve relations with the United States, the Chinese president also made clear Beijing’s will. “red lines.” He warned the United States against supporting separatists on the island of Taiwan and asked Washington to honor its written commitments.

“A statesman should reflect and know where to lead his country. He should also think things through and know how to get along with other countries and the rest of the world,” Xi told Biden.