Chinese companies buying farmland near US military bases pose major security threat

In recent years, a number of Chinese companies have purchased or begun the process of purchasing large land lots near major US military bases.

This summer, concerns over foreign ownership of US farmland grew after it was revealed that Chinese agricultural company Fufeng Group had purchased 370 acres (150 hectares) of land in Grand Forks, North Dakota, from about 20 kilometers from a base where some of the most advanced drones are kept.

Some of America’s best intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities are housed at this US Air Force base. The base is home to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, which is a primary operator of the RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial reconnaissance vehicles. Additionally, the base will house an all-new space-based networking hub that will support global U.S. military communications.

Purchasing land near the US military base, according to the USCC report, could be “particularly convenient for monitoring air traffic flows into and out of the base, among other security concerns.”

According to Fufeng, the property will be used to build a wet corn milling plant that will separate the valuable amino acids lysine and threonine for use in animal feed. The company’s website claims that the majority of products will be sold in North America.

However, the US contractor responsible for creating the air base’s unmanned aircraft systems, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, had issued a statement opposing the investment and urging the US government to halt the project.

Prior to the Fufeng Group’s attempt to acquire land near Grand Forks Air Force Base, US military news reported that another Chinese company had begun attempting to acquire approximately 140,000 acres of land located approximately 70 miles from Laughlin Air Force Base. This Chinese company, Guanghui Energy Co. Ltd, wanted to build the Blue Hills Wind Project, a large-scale wind farm.

According US military newsSun Guangxin is the owner of Guanghui Energy Co. Chinese billionaire Sun is believed to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

The acquisition of land by Guanghui Energy Co. near Laughlin Air Force Base has caught the attention of US and federal lawmakers. The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, which was passed by the Texas state legislature last year, prohibits all contracts or agreements in Texas with foreign companies that are connected to critical Texas infrastructure.

What was the response from the United States

At least eight states have considered adopting a new restriction on foreign ownership of farmland, and Indiana has passed a new law restricting new foreign investment, citing China as justification for the move.

In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, 130 US lawmakers had earlier requested a study into the security ramifications of foreign investment in US farms.

According to a press release from Rep. James Comer, a top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, “Chinese ownership of US farmland is a threat to our food security and national security.”

According to him, lawmakers wanted the GAO to inform Congress of the extent of the threat to the nation’s food supply and how to “best protect the safety of the American people.”

What the data reveal

Foreign investment and farmland ownership in the United States roughly doubled between 2010 and 2020. Foreigners owned 37.6 million acres (15.2 million hectares) of farmland in the United States in December 2020, or 2.9% of all private agricultural properties. , according to the US Department of Agriculture.

China has 352,140 acres, or about 1% of all foreign-owned land. Only half of agricultural acres, or 192,000 acres, were owned by Chinese in 2020. The Biden administration has seen a significant increase in ownership.

An analysis conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture in 2018 found that China has increased its agricultural investment abroad more than tenfold since 2009. The Communist Party has actively encouraged investment in agro- foreign industry as part of its “One Belt, One Road” economic growth goals in an effort to better control China’s food supply chain and use them for espionage purposes.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.