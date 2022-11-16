Choose the best test automation platform

Pin 0 Shares

One of the most common methods to lower the cost and risk involved with manual testing is to invest in an Opkey test automation platform. The bulk of test automation tools is geared toward web services and online transactions. Most frequently, test automation tools employ techniques like screen recording to record users ’ interactions with the solution, and then generate scripts in some pertinent technology that may be replayed as the main automation method. Since you are essentially coding to automate, this type of test automation is, unfortunately, more technical than business-related and requires specialised, frequently expensive skills.

The versatility of this design is also under question. The scripts might need to be altered or rebuilt as a solution develops, whether from the vendor or your own modifications, increasing the cost of rework. Each adjustment in an update can need a significant revision or perhaps a full rebuild. This adds an unexpected expense to automation. Although test automation can encompass a variety of system components, batch processing is typically disregarded. What if the approaches could be combined into a single testing strategy that not only realised benefits but also addressed the challenges they both posed? Oracle asked this question on both its application portfolio and the Oracle Utility product sets.

Although Oracle assets are provided by Oracle Utility Testing Accelerator for core functionality, these assets are also designed to be flexible enough to support certain extension types. The Oracle Utilities Testing Accelerator is a tool that enables you to quickly import your extensions as custom assets if they employ processing methods not included in the list. To provide greater coverage, Oracle test assets and custom components can be combined.

The idea that using a tool like Oracle Utility Testing Accelerator is the sole option for testing is one of the most widespread misconceptions about using such a tool. This is untrue; the Oracle Utilities Testing Accelerator’s usage is flexible and can coexist with various tools and certain manual methods. Using the Oracle Utility Testing Accelerator method has the advantage of freeing up resources so they can concentrate on becoming experts in the use of the product rather than having them test as well.

Oracle is aware that not all customers want all the updates or new features at once and that people upgrade for a variety of reasons. You only need to change your assets when you want to use that capability since Oracle Utility Testing Accelerator replicates business operations and the product’s autonomous upgrading features. The same business operations that you modelled in earlier versions may be carried out with little to no change in later versions. This offers significant cost and risk reductions.

It is the market’s easiest-to-use bundled application testing solution. Forget all of the test automation knowledge you have acquired. Opkey uses a system that is so easy to use that anybody in your company can use it to accelerate installations and upgrades. Therefore, people should make use of it for the best results.