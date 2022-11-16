Clinton County Sheriff’s Reports – Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON— The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until eventually found guilty by a court.

The sheriff’s office recently prI looked at these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington woman for alleged domestic abuse at 3.10am on November 11. The report lists a relative of the suspect as a victim and the incident occurred at a residence on State Route 380 in Chester. Canton. Drugs were believed to be involved. A 31-year-old man from Port William is listed as a suspect.

• Deputies charged a 39-year-old Wilmington man with alleged drug possession at 1.44pm on November 9. The report says the suspect was originally arrested for a probation violation. A suspected narcotic described as ‘a white substance’ was located on the suspect prior to his incarceration

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Xenia man for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol at 3.03pm on 13 November. According to the report, the suspect was arrested at a restaurant on US 68 North in Liberty Township. Court records indicate the suspect was charged with underage drinking.

• At 3.25am on 14th November MPs received a report of domestic violence which had occurred at a residence on 2nd Street in Port William. Drugs and alcohol would be involved.

• At 12:04 p.m. on November 8, a 42-year-old Blanchester woman reported being harassed by her neighbor. The report indicates that the harassment had been occurring by telecommunication since September. The report did not specify what the neighbor said or did to harass them. A juvenile subject has been named as a suspect.

• At 12:31 p.m. on November 9, a 72-year-old man from Midland reported that his credit card had been stolen. No other details were provided.

