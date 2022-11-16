Column: The Salvation Army’s new graduates have many hidden talents

It seems that San Diego-area women exploited as the Salvation Army’s new “women of dedication” bring with them a wealth of hidden talents, stories and backgrounds, some of which are almost worthy from Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

Tech entrepreneur Martha Dennis was brave enough to cook for Julia Child and her husband, Paul.

Pharmaceutical consultant Janice Kurst traversed the Grand Canyon, edge to edge, in a single day.

Kim Alessio, a community volunteer for more than 32 years, is the daughter of child actress Darla Jean Hood, who played flirtatious Darla on the television series “Our Gang,” from 1935 to 1941.

Each year, The Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary recognizes a dozen stellar women who have volunteered countless hours of community service. They are respected businesswomen, career women and philanthropists. But there are many other aspects of their busy lives.

When Sandra Maas introduced the 2023 Women of Dedication on Nov. 4, she also highlighted some unrelated — and unexpected — feats and talents.

Twelve San Diego County women will be honored at the April 21 Salvation Army Auxiliary Luncheon as 2023 Women of Dedication. (Dave Sicardi)

“We asked each winner to surprise us with fun facts about them,” Maas said at the announcement tea, a precursor to the Hearts of Gold main event on April 21 at the downtown Marriott Marquis.

Some additional notable facts about the 2023 winners:

Veteran fundraiser Michele Prescott helped rescue her 4-year-old sister who was hanging from the side of a cliff in Okinawa, Japan.

Travel industry expert Suzanne Newman was on the quiz show “Dating Game” in the 70s. But there’s more to the story… the chaperone assigned to her by the show ended up stealing his single “date”.

Experienced birth doula Maria Provencher is involved in counter-terrorism and explosives detection work on the side. She is a part-time agent of a dog team that flies to airports across the country to assist TSA agents with security work.

During her adventures in 125 of the world’s 195 countries to date, management consultant Cindy Goodman once fed a 9-day-old captive-born gorilla.

Former Sweetwater High School vice-principal Vivian Tuck is also a seasoned globetrotter preparing for a trip to Antarctica where average temperatures range from 14 degrees to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Prior to her role as vice president of corporate marketing, Stephanie M. Brown was drafted after graduating from college to play professional women’s softball for the Chicago Bandits in Illinois — and she did.

Linda LeGerrette, Executive Director of Cesar Chavez Service Clubs, is accomplished in a very different sport – she is an expert marble player.

Sara Napoli’s professional wardrobe as CEO of the crime-fighting San Diego Police Foundation surely has little in common with that of her past life as a teenage ballerina.

Tech-savvy former vice president of defense firm SAIC June Chocholes knows how to use her head and her hands. She is a published poet, artist, classically trained violinist and self-taught home repair expert.

However, these 12 women will not be celebrated for any of these accomplishments, but rather for their long history of volunteer service in various causes and their commitment to the community, helping those in need. Auxiliary President Dee Ammon says these fun facts show another side to these dedicated women.

As for an unusual fact about herself, Ammon, a World War II buff, confesses that on a trip to Luxembourg about eight years ago, she found the American Cemetery and Memorial closed. So she jumped over the cemetery wall to get to the grave of General George S. Patton.

Edge call…

For 20 years, County Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan McAllister has said thank you to the old.

Just as he did during his pre-Election Day campaign, he stood on a busy downtown street corner on Nov. 9 with his campaign sign, except he added a second poster – a handwritten thank you to voters.

Because of the cold and sporadic showers, he was bundled up in a quilted parka instead of a white shirt and tie. Despite the cold, he says the drive-thru reception was warm and friendly with motorists honking, waving, shouting congratulations and the occasional thumbs-up as they drove past his place on Ash and Front Streets.

“It’s a great way to share quick feedback with people,” McAllister says. He returned from election festivities around 1 a.m. Wednesday, then got up at 5 a.m. to take to the streets to catch rush hour traffic before 6:30 a.m.