Consumers Research launches group to fight ESG energy activism

Consumers Research on Tuesday launched an activist sister organization to fight ESG activism and promote anti-ESG legislation across the country.

Will Hild launched Consumers Defense, a 501(c)(4) partner organization of Consumers Research. Consumers Defense will offer an ESG Legislation Tracker and Model Anti-ESG Legislation to help state leaders address ESG at the state level. This would include protecting pension funds, investments and state contracts from abuse by major Wall Street asset managers such as BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard.

Hild, the president of Consumers Defence, said in a statement on Tuesday:

Today we are announcing the launch of Consumers Defence, a sister organization of Consumers’ Research. Building on our more than 90-year history of consumer advocacy, this new organization was the logical next step in defending their interests, especially against the threats of woke capitalism and ESG. Never before have corporate America and Wall Street treated their customers with such contempt. It became clear that to fully protect consumers from the price inflation and shortages that ESG leads to, we needed to fight on all possible fronts. Billionaire fat cats shouldn’t use public pension money for politics. Consumers Defense will do its part to end this scam once and for all.

Consumers Research has launched several campaigns to explain how BlackRock and other Wall Street asset managers have armed pension funds to wage war on the US fossil fuel industry. The group also revealed how BlackRock has close ties to the Chinese government and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s climate change activism.