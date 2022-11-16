Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With Binance to Launch NFT Collection

On November 18, fans will be able to get their hands on the NFT.

One of the best sportsmen in the world has decided to try his hand at NFTs. Cristiano Ronaldo, a superstar on the soccer pitch, has teamed up with Binance to release his first-ever NFT collection. On November 18, fans will be able to get their hands on the NFT collaboration’s first shipment. This signifies the beginning of a long-term relationship with one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few public figures in the world who has such widespread recognition, extensive adoration, and undeniable success. The current striker for Manchester United is one of the best in football history and ranks among the game’s all-time greats.

Memorable and Unique For Fans

As a result, Ronaldo is expanding his sphere of influence beyond soccer to include NFTs. He declared an exclusive partnership with Binance to launch his own line. In addition, the partnership is a part of the crypto platform’s worldwide marketing drive to make Web3 more widely available.

Ronaldo stated:

“It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success.” The footballer added, “With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support.”

My NFT collection is coming on November 18, exclusively on @Binance. This is your chance to join my Web3 community and own iconic moments from my career. Sign up now with code RONALDO to prepare, and receive a surprise when the collection drops. pic.twitter.com/5lXNzxs2lC — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 15, 2022

There will be seven distinct animated sculptures in the collection, spread over four rarity tiers. And those tiers of rarity are Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N) (N). Every class represents a significant event in the life of the icon, both professionally and personally.

