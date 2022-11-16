Crypto Exchange Liquid Suspends Withdrawals Amid FTX Fall

The Liquid team has asked users to hold off on making deposits until further notice.

Earlier this year, FTX bought Liquid Group and its operational subsidiaries.

The exchange tweeted:

“Fiat and crypto withdrawals have been suspended on Liquid Global in compliance with the requirements of voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States. Until further notice we would suggest to not deposit either FIAT or Crypto. We will provide updates when available.”

Hit Hard by FTX Fall

QASH, the exchange’s utility token, may be used to pay for trading on Liquid at a discounted rate. The price of QASH dropped by 25% on today’s announcement, according to CoinGecko. For nearly a week, the FTX exchange’s closure has been front and center in the cryptocurrency community.

Sam Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old billionaire who established FTX and its affiliated trading business Alameda Research, saw his empire crumble in a matter of days when an estimated $10 billion hole was exposed, severely unsettling trust in the already unstable crypto market.

It’s no surprise that Liquid Global has suspended withdrawals in light of recent events; other companies like BlockFi, a platform for crypto lending and trading, and Sino Global Capital, a venture capital firm focused on cryptocurrencies, have also been hit hard.

